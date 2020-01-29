Charles “Keith” Cornett, 47, of Loudon, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Keith was a car enthusiast, former member of Wheels of Time and current member of Piney Outdoors. He attended Valley View Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Alma Nix and Claude Cornett and Elizabeth Maynard; mother-in-law, Flonnie Green; father-in-law, Dennis Ward; and brother-in-law, James Doss.
Keith is survived by wife, Regina Cornett; sons, Hayden, Hunter and Harley Cornett; granddaughters, Emma Jayde Cornett and Addalynn Elizabeth Cornett; father, Charles F. Cornett and wife, Pam; mother, Peggy Williams and husband, Malcolm; sister, Kelli Doss; brother, Semy Turner; special cousin, Jamie Nix; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family; and other family members, Etta Britt and Desiree Herman.
The funeral service was at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Loudon Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Fortman officiating. The family received friends 4-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral service. The graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Union Fork Creek Cemetery.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Cornett family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.