Charles “Chuck” Dwayne Glandon, 47, of Pride, La., passed away Sept. 14, 2019.
Chuck was extremely proud to have served our country in the U.S. Army Special Forces, the Green Berets. Chuck loved the outdoors, fishing and practicing “survival skills.” He fought a hard and courageous battle with pancreatitis, Addison’s disease and diabetes, which ultimately led to a heart attack. Throughout all his physical pain, Chuck always kept his sense of humor and was kind and considerate to everyone he met. Most of all, he remained very passionate, loyal and true to his country.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Jaynes Glandon Sheffield; father, Gerald Glandon; brother, Jason Glandon; and grandfather, “PaPaw” Elvert Urel Glandon.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Shannon Whittington Glandon; son, Jacob Glandon, currently stationed in San Antonio, Texas, with the U.S. Air Force; daughter, Regan Glandon of Warner Robins, Ga.; step-son, Blake Albarez of St. Francisville, La.; brother, Brady Glandon of Sweetwater; step-granddaughter, Rylee Albarez; grandmother, Ruth “Mamaw” Luttrell Glandon Russell of Tennessee; and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.