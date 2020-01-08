Charlene Hurst Sims, 85, of the Hardin Valley community in Knoxville, passed away Jan. 1, 2020.
She was a member of Hines Valley Baptist Church. Charlene retired from Yale Security in Lenoir City after 58 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Ottis Sims; parents, John and Vern Hurst; brother, J.T. Hurst; sisters, Peggy Hurst Webb and Rose Hurst; son-in-law, John Tennant; and grandson, Aiden Tennant.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Pam Sims of Lenoir City; daughter, Terry Tennant of Knoxville; grandchildren, Justin Sims (Katie), Jeff Clark (Lindsey), Chris Clark (Alina), Josh Tennant (Jeannie) and Ben Tennant (Amy); great-grandchildren, Sadler Sims, Presley Sims, Anna Clark, Jace Tennant, Jaxton Tennant, Elwood Tennant, Kate Tennant, Milly Tennant and James Tennant; and niece, Dawn Webb.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 11 a.m. Monday at Marietta Church Cemetery for graveside services with the Rev. Tony Arnold officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Butterfly Fund of East Tennessee Foundation, P.O. Box 31434, Knoxville, TN 37930 or online at butterflyfund.org.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.