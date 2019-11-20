Catherine Alberta Pickel Waller, 96, of Lenoir City, passed away Nov. 13, 2019.
Catherine was a homemaker and worked several years at Union Carbide. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Loudon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis C. Waller; parents, George and Elsie Pickel; sisters, Mary Nell Pickel and Lena Reynolds; and son-in-law, Marty Ward.
She is survived by her sister, Helen Shubert; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila Smith (John), Marsha Ward and Lisa Johnson (Larry); grandchildren, Jonathan Smith (Alison), Melanie Smith, Garrity Ward, Molly Ward, Laura Hinchee (Dan) and Logan Johnson (Christine); great-grandchildren, Eli, Lily and Hannah Smith and Teagan and Kinley Hinchee; and several nieces and nephews, including devoted nieces, Cricket Windle and Linda Whalen.
The family would like to express a special “thank you” to Lakewood Assisted Living in Loudon, Christian Care Center of Bristol and Caris Hospice Healthcare in Loudon County and Johnson City.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends gathered at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Days (which funds macular degeneration treatment), 2611 Internet Boulevard, Frisco, TX 75034 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.