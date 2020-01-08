Carolyn Jackson Scott, 99, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
She was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church and retired from Eastern State in Knoxville after 18 years of service.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Scott: sons, Bobby Seals, Roland Seals, Johnny Seals, Jimmy Seals, Ray Underwood and Frankie Underwood; parents, James and Sallie Jackson; and siblings, Robert, Ruth, Bud and Sue.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann Petty and husband, Donny, of Harrison, Linda Wolfenbarger, Betty Decker of Cleveland and Wanda Faye Rice and husband, Mike, of Lenoir City; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home chapel with the Revs. David Thompson and Richard Turbeville officiating. Interment followed in Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bell Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
