Carol Ann Ward, 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Aug. 7, 2019, at her home.
Carol was a member of Old Time Gospel Baptist Church and was an avid collector.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Ann Ward; granddaughter, Hanna Leighann Ward; parents, Fred and Nora Stevens; stepmother, Luna Mae Stevens; sisters, Betty Moore and Linda Cansler; and brothers, Bill and Tom Winkle.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Junior Ward; children and spouses, Vicki (Bobby) Fritts, Nick (Tina) Ward, Richie (Vickie) Ward, Mark (Wendy) Ward, Christie (Michael) Anderson and Melanie (Daryl) Chamlee; 17 loving grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon McNabb, Freda Limburg and Mary Jo Hatcher; brother, Danny Crass; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Old Time Gospel Baptist Church in Lenoir City with the Revs. Mark Ward and Zack Ward officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.