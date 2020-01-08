Carla Rebekka Yearwood Campbell, born June 20, 1976, in Knoxville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, following recent illness and hospitalization.
Mrs. Campbell, better known as “Bekka and Bekki” by family and friends, was a resident of Lenoir City and attended Lenoir City Schools. She loved her family and especially her son, Kainan, and her pets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Yearwood and Cathy Hickman Yearwood; and grandparents, Hubert Hickman and Irene Jenkins Hickman and Reed Yearwood and Edith Yearwood.
She is survived by husband of 20 years, Bryan Campbell; son, Kainan Campbell; twin sister, Aimee (David) Sexton of Lenoir City; aunt, Phyllis Hickman Crabtree; cousin, Sue Siens of Lebanon; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City and was officiated by the Rev. Ernie Varner. Visitation with family and friends was 2-3 p.m. prior to the service. Interment followed at Lakeview Cemetery in Lenoir City.
The family wishes to thank everyone for prayers and support during her illness and sudden death.
Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made to Loudon County Animal Shelter, 250 Jaime Drive, Loudon, TN 37774, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.