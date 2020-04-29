Carl Cleo Rogers, 75, of Lenoir City, passed away April 23, 2020.
Cleo was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired heavy equipment operator.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Amy Rogers; and siblings, Earl Rogers Jr., Joann Turpin, Kenneth Rogers, Michael Rogers, Marvin Rogers and Jerry Rogers.
He is survived by his children, Barbara, Wayne and Robert; siblings, Thelma Young, Allen Rogers, Mary Arthur, Betty Farmer, Billy Rogers, Brenda Aikens and Jeff Rogers; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26, in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.