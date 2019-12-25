Carl A. Smith, 83, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lenoir City. Carl served on various committees and boards in the county and was a lifelong farmer.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Smith; parents, Tom and Edith Smith; and brothers, Herbert, Claude and Leon Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, JoAnne Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Sherie Smith; daughter, Kim Smith; grandsons, Logan Smith (Karisa) and Hunter Smith; great-granddaughter, Allana Smith; brother, Robert Smith; sisters, Betty Ruth Dockery and Louella Mode; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Edward Umbach officiating. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Pine Grove Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessings Box at First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 52, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.