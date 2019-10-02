Brittie Arizona Russell Jenkins Jones, 98, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a member of East Hills Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James H. and Mary Anne Oody Russell; brothers, Will, LeRoy, Tom, Jesse, Floyd, Lonnie, John C., Arthur and Guy Russell; sisters, Mary, Dora Belle and Gladys; husbands, Coyle Jenkins and Blaine Jones; son-in-law, Richard Hensley; and daughter-in-law, Judy Jenkins.
Arizona is survived by her sons, Harlan Jenkins and Garry Jenkins and wife, Sherry; daughters, Jewell Hensley and Carolyn and Richard Hamil; grandchildren, Ricky, Gregg, Tammy, Mike, Dustin, Jeffery, Penny, Todd and Travis; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Jenkins; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at River Grove Health and Rehabilitation in Loudon.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Loudon Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Cook officiating. Graveside services were at 10 a.m. Monday at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday prior to the funeral service.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is honored to service the Jones family.
