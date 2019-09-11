Brandon Andrew “Andy” Russell, 30, of Fresno, Calif., passed away Aug. 22, 2019.
He was born in Lenoir City on Nov. 30, 1988, and was a native of Ten Mile. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tim Russell; and grandparents, Arley Price and Jess and Alice Russell, all of Lenoir City.
He is survived by mother, Doris (Ron) Wimpey of Ten Mile; brother, J.T. Russell of Crossville; stepson, Jason Wimpey of Rome, Ga.; grandmother, Ann Price; nephew, Taten Russell of Ten Mile; aunt, Mary (Chuck) Adams; uncle, Jerre (Donna) Russell of Lenoir City; and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held Sept. 14, 2019, at Lakeside Baptist Church with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon. Funeral services will follow at noon.
