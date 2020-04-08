The Bible says "to be absent from the body and present with the Lord."
On March 31, 2020, Boyd Winfred Watts, 70, of Madisonville, did exactly that.
He faithfully attended Madisonville Church of God. To say he was special is an understatement. Paw had a zeal for life. He loved people, talking to people and sharing stories about his life, his family and his brother, “Tater.” The stories were so funny that you wondered how they ever survived or didn’t wind up in jail. I’m sure he wondered the same thing because he was laughing as hard as you were.
Paw was an avid reader and always kept a book close by. American history and the old West were his favorite subjects. He was retired from Alcoa (railroad) 35 years and his nickname was Booger. We’re not sure how he got that name or if we want to know, but he loved the time he spent there and the friends he worked with. Paw also raised quarter horses for 40-plus years and was dedicated to preserving the Weiscamp/Shoemaker bloodlines. In doing so, people from coast to coast have sought out his horses.
Paw loved his family. Kate, his wife, was the love of his life, his constant companion, his biggest cheerleader and his greatest advocate. Jamey, his son, was the apple of his eye. Paw always said, “Jamey is perfect and if you don’t believe it, just ask me and I’ll tell you.” Jennifer, his daughter-in-law, was his prayer warrior, and for that, they held a special bond.
As far as the grandkids go, Bayo, Chelsea and Bella, Paw believed the sun rose and set on them. Now the great-grand Aria, she was his heart. There was never a person he met that he didn’t show her picture to.
Regardless of his prognosis or circumstance his positivity was endless. He was always there with a kind word and a helping hand. A friend once described him as a dear man, and he was.
He was preceded in death by parents, Homer and Margaret Watts; brothers, James “Tater” Watts and Gary Watts; and sisters, Barbara (Reed) Stricklan and Wanda (Bill) Millsaps.
He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Kathryn “Kate” Watts; son, Jamey (Jennifer) Watts; granddaughters, Chelsea (Bayo) Falana and Bella Watts; great-granddaughter, Aria Falana; sister, Jane (Irvin) Moss; many special nieces and nephews; special friends, James Ritchey, Randall “Shug” Conley, Micheal “Hatch” Hatcher and the Arwood family; and kindred spirit, Elizabeth MacKean.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Madisonville Church of God.
Arrangements are by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
