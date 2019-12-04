Bobbye Stamey Moore, 84, of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
Bobbye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and a loyal friend. She enjoyed trying out new recipes, raising violets, sewing, crocheting, making quilts and loved rescuing animals of all kind. Bobbye worked for 15-plus years and retired from River Oaks in Lenoir City. Bobbye was of the Baptist faith and was baptized in the cold waters of Citico Creek as a young girl.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Robert and Ruby Millsaps Stamey; husband, William Dyris Moore; brothers, James Robert “JR” and Lon “Cotton” Stamey; sisters, Alice Ann Axley and Mary Paulette Steele; niece, Kay “Buffy” Battise; and great nephew, Cole Heide.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and James “JR” Thomas of Lenoir City; granddaughter, Ashley Wade of Oak Ridge; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Ryan and Emily Wade of Knoxville; great-grandchildren, Bryce Prosper, Madeline and Miles Erwin, Ella Link and William Wade; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; best friends, Lee Landin of Port Orchard, Wash., Albert and Shannon Remington of Knoxville, Sue Holloway of Louisville, Chi Chi and Martha.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A visitation will be 4-5 p.m. with memorial services following at 5 p.m. with Pastor Dustin Cooper officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Loudon County Animal Shelter, 250 Jamie Drive, Loudon, TN 37774. Bobbye would love knowing that donations were sent here as she loved animals so very much.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
