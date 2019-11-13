Billy Joe Shubert, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Billy was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist and retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board. He was a 50-year member of Avery Masonic Lodge 593 F&AM and a longtime member of Highland Park Ruritan Club.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Jacobs Shubert; and parents, Felix and Cordie Shubert.
Billy is survived by his special cousin, best friend and caretaker, Jimmie Moore; stepdaughter, Nancy Shelton and husband, James; and many cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m. conducted by Avery Masonic Lodge. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Friday in Foshee Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.