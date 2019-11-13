Billy Joe Shubert

Billy Joe Shubert, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Billy was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist and retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board. He was a 50-year member of Avery Masonic Lodge 593 F&AM and a longtime member of Highland Park Ruritan Club.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Jacobs Shubert; and parents, Felix and Cordie Shubert.

Billy is survived by his special cousin, best friend and caretaker, Jimmie Moore; stepdaughter, Nancy Shelton and husband, James; and many cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Masonic services will follow at 7 p.m. conducted by Avery Masonic Lodge. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Friday in Foshee Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

