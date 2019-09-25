Billy Joe Packett, 86, of Murfreesboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.
Originally from Lenoir City, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a safety engineer with Royal Insurance Company. He was a member of Mt. View Baptist Church in Antioch.
Billy was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Jimmie Faye Packett; sons, Timothy Lynn Packett and Teddy Joe Packett; parents, the Rev. Arch and Edith Packett; sisters, Pauline Littleton and Alverine Voiles; and brother, Cecil Packett.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and John Darren Maupin; daughter-in-law, Carole Lesa Packett; grandchildren, Rhyan Maupin and Justin Maupin and wife, Caysie Maupin; great-grandchildren, Skyler Russell, Hunter Maupin and Coraleigh Maupin; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Billy will forever be remembered as a loving, devoted husband and father and will sadly be missed by all who knew him. Memorial services and interment will be at a later date.
