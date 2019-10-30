Betty Sue McNabb, 89, of Loudon, passed away Oct. 23, 2019.
Born Oct. 22, 1930, she was raised at the west end of Lenoir City and moved to Loudon in the mid-1970s. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She always strove to be hospitable and kind to all.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Bennie McNabb Jr., in 2016; and her daughter-in-law, Mary Farmer McNabb.
She is survived by four children and their spouses, Mitchell Lynn McNabb, Bennie Eugene McNabb and Kathy, Elizabeth Suzette (McNabb) Cates and Eric, and Timothy Steven McNabb and Megan; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Michael McNabb and Michelle, Mark McNabb and Brittany, Caitlin McNabb, Brittany (Cates) Stamper and Justin, Travis Cates and Deseria, Noah McNabb and Tyrell McNabb; five great-grandchildren, Abigail McNabb, Lydia McNabb, Lindsay McNabb and twins Carson and Cameron McNabb.
The family received friends 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with Wayne Magro officiating. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens on Highway 11 in Lenoir City for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any Alzheimer’s research organization.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
