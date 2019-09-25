Betty Ruth Eblen Brown, 74, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019, at her home.
Betty was a member of the Lenoir City Church of Christ. She was retired from Lockheed Martin, was a member of the Loudon County Democratic Party, Daughters of American Revolution, the Loudon County Election Commission and the Loudon County Humane Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Martin Brown; parents, James Campbell and Dorothy Grace Masters Eblen; brother, Kenneth Cook; and nephew, Donnie Cook.
She is survived by her twin sister, Mary Jim Williams (Donnie); sister, Dorothy “Dottie” Sue Keeney (Dale); brother, Jakie Cook (Margaret); children, Marty Brown (Jenna) and Suzie Brown Wright (Vance); sisters-in-law, Shirley Cook and Fay McMahan; nieces and nephews, Lena and Jeff McNabb, Jimmy and Suzan Williams, Ryan and Jamie Harvey, Dana and Jay Tinnel, Cindy Jones, Benjie and Polly Cook, Leigh Ann and Sam Richards, Jill and Pat Clark, Lee and Tessa Gentry, Chuck and Mitzi Gentry, Derek and Beth Keeney and Steve and Janet Keeney; great-nieces and great-nephews, Lacey, Lindsey, Katie, Tyler, Lauren, Gabe, Spencer, Mary Grace, Campbell, Cassie, Patrick, Cowden, Jack, Jake, Jessie, Jillie, Stroud, Sullivan, Matt, Lauren, Grant and Molly; and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services followed at 3 p.m. with Mr. Steve Riley officiating. Interment followed in the Lenoir City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Loudon County Humane Society.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
