Betty Jo Louise Clark, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
Betty was a Christian woman who attended different churches in Lenoir City. She was a former employee of Ceil Heat and Maidens Three Housekeeping.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garnett H. Clark; and parents, Joe and Ovalee McKee.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Horace Gentry; nieces and husbands, Michelle and Scott Stockstill, Tammy and John Rayburn, Linda Gentry and Betty Gentry (Robert Mont Phillips). Betty Jo was known as “Grandma Betty” to great nieces and nephews, Colt Stockstill, Sarah Grace Stockstill, Dalton Rayburn and Savannah Rayburn.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Click Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.