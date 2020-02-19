Betty Ann Morgan, 81, of Plymouth, Mich., and formerly of Loudon County, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.
Betty was preceded in death by her daughter Kelly.
Betty is survived by twin daughters, Jane and Lynne; grandchildren, Morgan, Paul, Shelby and James; and great-granddaughter, Grace.
Betty was a graduate of Loudon High School, class of 1957. Betty was loved and will be missed by her family, her ’57 classmates and her many friends and neighbors.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
