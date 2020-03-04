Beatrice Lane Grizzle, 97, of Loudon, went to be with her Lord, Sunday morning, March 1, 2020.
Bea was born to the late Isaac Andrew and Virgie Virginia Miller Lane in White Pine. One of 10 children, Bea was trained as a beautician and worked for many years helping women to look their “best.” She later retired from Loudon County Schools as a cafeteria manager.
Bea was a longtime active member of Bethel United Methodist Church, a small but mighty community church that benefited by having the Lane family worshiping there.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Malcolm P. Grizzle; step-daughter, Alice Macklin; brothers, George, Ralph, Roy and James R. Lane; and sisters, Edna Lane, Elizabeth Millsaps and Janie Millsaps.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Nancy Jenkins; daughter and son-in-law, Renee' and Don Little; grandchildren and spouses, Justin Jenkins, Steven Jenkins, Amber North, Lee and Rebekah Poynter and Jacob and Emily Poynter; great-grandchildren, Caitlyn, Naomi, Kennedy, Elijah, Andrew, Noah and Reece; sisters, Pauline Russell and Dorothy Jones; stepchildren, Harry (Faye) Grizzle and Janie Martin; and several nieces and nephews.
Services honoring and remembering Bea Grizzle were held Tuesday, March 3, in the McGill Click chapel with the Revs. Richard Lane and Danny Thornburg officiating. Interment will be noon Wednesday, March 4, at the Simpson Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie Lane officiating.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations.
