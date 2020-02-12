Barbara Elizabeth Johnson Richardson, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.
She attended Fairview Baptist Church in Sweetwater. Barbara retired from Viskase in Loudon after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lucille Johnson; brothers, R.H. Johnson and Bill Johnson; and special cousin, Donnie Huffman.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Leon Richardson Jr.; brother, James "Red" Johnson; caregiver, Billie Christa; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Click Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Adam Henry officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Saturday and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Serving as pallbearers are Bob Johnson, Charlie Donaldson, Freddie Ortiz, Ronald West, Jimmy Lawson and Gary Wilson.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
