Barbara Ann “Barb” Malone, 76, died Aug. 24, 2019, at home in Tellico Village after a courageous struggle with illness.
Barbara is survived by her husband, William Malone; children, Kelly Malone and Charles Malone; Malone grandchildren Aidan, Ian and Callan; and her sisters, Catherine Dufrin and Dr. Claire Trescott.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Trescott; sister, Mary Trescott Norris; and parents, Margaret and Robert Trescott.
Barbara was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Dearborn, Mich., to Margaret Enright Trescott and Robert Trescott. A large part of her life was caring for others and caring about others, possibly because she was the eldest of five children. Her first formal job in life was taking care of a cabin of young children as a summer counselor at a CYO Camp on Lake Huron in Michigan.
As a registered nurse she enjoyed working in many places. She started her nursing career at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was the first head nurse of the Kidney Transplant Unit. Another one of her nursing jobs was with the Cass City, Mich., school district. After earning a degree in sociology, she loved her second career as a nursing home and rehab hospital admissions director in Upper St. Claire, Penn., Huntsville, Ala., and in eastern Tennessee. She formed lifelong bonds with the friends she met while nursing and who she lived with on Beacon Street in Boston, Mass.
While living and nursing in Boston, her wonderful friends introduced her to her future husband, William, a metallurgical process engineer. The couple lived in many wonderful communities and kept several friends in the Northeast, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. Barbara and William raised and loved their two children while living in Connecticut, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
She used her sharp mind in academics, her career, reading and as she followed the events and challenges of the world. Barbara’s friends, relatives and family remember her as a people person, with plenty to share, always listening caringly and for sharing her beautiful smile and heart.
Barbara shared her mind and heart after retirement by volunteering to help community members in need with their health and as an advocate in navigating the maze of elder care. She shared her thoughts and humor with her friends at book discussion clubs, social gatherings, at the gym and anywhere she crossed paths with a friendly face.
A memorial mass was held Oct. 11, 2019, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Lenoir City.
The family is extremely thankful for all of Barbara’s fellow health care workers who cared for her and her family in 2018 and 2019. Family members are also eternally grateful for the prayers and love that relatives and friends have shared with them.
Arrangements by Cremation Options Inc., 865-693-2273, www.cremationoptionsinc.com
