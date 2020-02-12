Austin F. Payne Jr., 76, of Lenoir City, passed away Feb. 3, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Austin was retired from Tennessee Valley Authority and was a car enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Payne; and parents, Austin F. Payne Sr. and Carzell Roberson Payne.
He is survived by his wife of 50 1/2 years, Martha Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Keri and Tommy Larson of Costa Mesa, Calif.; precious grandchildren, James Austin Larson and Mazie Elizabeth Larson; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Gene Officer of Cleveland; nieces, Megan (Daniel) Bradley and their son of Knoxville and Julie (Dewayne) Wilson and their five children of Cleveland; nephew, Jonathan (Lauren) Fuller of Arvada, Colo., and their two children; sister-in-law, Becca Fuller of Arvada, Colo.; and brothers-in-law, Ron Fuller of Knoxville, Eddy Johnson of Smithland, Ky., and Brad (Sandy) Johnson of Kirksville, Mo.
The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Burial will follow in Kingston Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers are Tommy Larson, Daniel Bradley, Wes Benton, Ronnie Goins, Jim Orlowske and Lowery Sandidge. Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Stephens, George Russell, Dewayne Wilson, Gene Officer and Ron Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Gideon’s International or the building fund of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
