Ann Smith Mickel, 81, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.

Ann was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leroy Mickel Sr.; daughter, Sandra Mickel; parents, Orville C. Smith Sr. and Dora Emily Chester Smith; brothers, Wayne Smith, Robert M. Smith and Boyd Smith; and sisters, June Latham, Evelyn Knowles and Irene Knight.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathi Mickel, with whom she made her home; sons, Robby Mickel and Randy Mickel (Reba); grandchildren, Katina Wier (John), Lloyd Webb, Larry Webb (Kim), Chelsea, Tiffanny, Robin, Chris and J.R. Mickel; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Buddy Smith (Lynda); many nieces and nephews; and special family and caregivers, Diane Knight and Rena Faulkner.

The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

