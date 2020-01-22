Ann Smith Mickel, 81, of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
Ann was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Leroy Mickel Sr.; daughter, Sandra Mickel; parents, Orville C. Smith Sr. and Dora Emily Chester Smith; brothers, Wayne Smith, Robert M. Smith and Boyd Smith; and sisters, June Latham, Evelyn Knowles and Irene Knight.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathi Mickel, with whom she made her home; sons, Robby Mickel and Randy Mickel (Reba); grandchildren, Katina Wier (John), Lloyd Webb, Larry Webb (Kim), Chelsea, Tiffanny, Robin, Chris and J.R. Mickel; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Buddy Smith (Lynda); many nieces and nephews; and special family and caregivers, Diane Knight and Rena Faulkner.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Richard Turbeville officiating. Burial followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.