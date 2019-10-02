Ann Lou White Evans, 80, of Lenoir City, went to meet the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Fort Loudoun Medical Center.
She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Bobbi Jo Evans; mother, Glada Brandon; father, Lee White; and her sister, Virginia Gerlock.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby G. Evans; daughters, Karla (John) Roche, Vickie (DeWayne) Allen and Angelia (Skip) Thompson; grandchildren, Deana Roche, Victoria Murray, Jacky and Scott Allen, Ryan, Shawn, James, Jack, Jonathan, Justan and Jordan Thompson; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Lloyd; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Lakeview Cemetery for graveside services and interment with the Rev. Tony Collins officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
