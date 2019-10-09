Anita Gay Brown, 65, of Philadelphia, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, following a brief illness.
Gay was a member of New Macedonia Baptist Church in Philadelphia. She was a former employee of Maremont with more than 37 years of service. Gay loved to travel and most of all spend time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elvert Urel Glandon; and her brothers, Jerry and Dwayne Glandon.
Gay is survived by her husband of 27 years, Larry Brown; children, Whitney Watson (Josh), Patti McQueen (Norman), Greg Brown (Gina) and Brian Brown (Brandi); grandchildren, Hunter Vineyard, Parker Brown, Evan Brown, Hayden Brown, Jabe Watson, Preston Brown, Kate Watson and Parson Brown; mother, Ruth Glandon Russell; sister, Lee Ann Mills; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Revs. Mitch Isbill and Chad Oody officiating. Interment followed in the Pine Grove Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Macedonia Baptist Church in Philadelphia.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.