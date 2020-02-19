Ambrose Lee Thompson, 81, of Philadelphia, passed away Feb. 15, 2020.
The Rev. Thompson served as the outreach minister of Walk By Faith Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, Tommy Thompson; parents, Ambrose Lee Thompson Sr. and Mary Thompson; brother, Buck Thompson; sister, Faye Burnett; step-children, Charles Davis and Carl Andrew Davis; and granddaughters, Wendy Davis and Elisha Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Thompson; children, Roy Thompson of Georgia, Charlie Thompson, Joe Thompson, Crawford Thompson, Sally Collins, Margaret Thompson, Barbara Davis and Kenneth Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Dwaine Thompson and Donnie Thompson; sister, Linda Sue Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Walk By Faith Christian Church. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Kirby officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Click Funeral Home and proceed to Cloyds Creek Cemetery in Greenback for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.