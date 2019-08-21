Alice "June" Elizabeth Custead, 96, of Loudon, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
June was a member of Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she was active in the Alexander-West Cumberland Presbyterian Women’s Circle. She retired from Loudon County government where she served as the budget director for 43 years. June was a charter member and past president of the Loudon Women’s Club, and a member of the executive committee of Loudon County on Aging. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling.
June is preceded in death by her parents, James and Hazel Benson; husband, Leroy Taylor Custead; brothers, Lynn and Jim Benson; and sister, Betty Celeste.
She is survived by her devoted son, Bill Custead; special cousins, Bob Richesin, John Richesin and Mary Richesin; godchild, Ashley Suggs; and friend, Sara Miller.
Services to honor and remember June were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, in the McGill Click chapel with the Rev. Mark Hester officiating.
Contributions in memory of June may be made to the Loudon Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 503 College St., Loudon, Tennessee 37774. An interment service will be 11 a.m. Thursday in the Steekee Cemetery.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
