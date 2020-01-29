Ada Frances Morgan, 86, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Aunt Ada worked for Goody’s Warehouse in Knoxville and also for several local restaurants including Quincy’s in Lenoir City. She loved to joke and laugh and was a good conversationalist.
Ada was preceded in death by her parents, McDaniel and Alice Pierson Church; and siblings, Audrey Edellas Patty, Lula Mae Church, Ralph Andrew Morgan, Betty Marie Morgan and James Isaac Morgan.
Ada is survived by her nieces and nephews, Shirley Jean Heifner of Lenoir City, Brenda Gail Pope of Connecticut, Danny Sylvernale of Connecticut and Timothy Sylvernale of North Carolina.
Private services will be planned.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
