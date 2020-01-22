Two youth are making a big impact weekly at First Church of God in Lenoir City.
Brother and sister Dayvin Jenkins, 10, and Madiruth Jenkins, 17, are playing a role in their small church. For Dayvin, that includes leading worship services for the past five months. Madiruth began teaching a Sunday School class four months ago.
“That’s an honor for parents to be able to watch your children grow in their relationship with God,” Regina Jenkins, their mother, said.
Dayvin’s love of guitar started at 2 years old. He would pick up the instrument and hum along with his father, William Jenkins, who plays the guitar. Dayvin began taking lessons at 7.
“He just wanted to get up in front of the church and start showing the talents that God’s given him,” William said. “It started out just by doing a song on Sunday and then all of a sudden next thing you know he’s been leading the whole service.”
Dayvin’s involvement has been welcomed by the congregation, the Rev. Mitch Anderson, church pastor, said.
“It’s not about age, it’s about listening to the spirit and being led by God,” Anderson said. “He has a great talent and he’s a great kid, he’s very laid back, and I think the Lord is going to do great things with his life. We have a lot other talent here in the church, but he’s a special young man.”
Dayvin said he likes “blessing people and worshipping God.”
Anderson also sees an exciting future for Madiruth.
“She is very driven and it’s wonderful in this day and time to see young children devote theirselves to the Lord and the work of the Lord,” Anderson said. “She is a blessing, and I can see her doing great things in the Lord in the future years because she has such a mindset about her and a goal set in life.”
She hopes to possibly get involved in missions in the future. Madiruth considers teaching Sunday School one small example of heading in that direction.
“I love kids and I definitely want to grow up and that be something that my career involves around,” she said. “... I just have a passion for kids and I love them.”
William could not be more proud of the two.
“Just seeing them grow working for God, because they each have their own little something about them,” William said. “They both want to do something for God. Madiruth’s told us that she feels called to go into missions work and she’s always felt that she’s going to be working with kids. For her to step out and go ahead and take her job teaching a Sunday School class — that’s a big step for her because she’s not the most outgoing person, she’s fairly shy.
“Dayvin, he’s the exact opposite,” he added. “He’s more outgoing and will talk to anybody, but he just loves playing the music and worshipping God. Just for him to be able to get up in front and do it the way he does it, he touches a lot of lives.”
Getting youth involved is a focus for the church because they are the future of First Church of God, Anderson said.
“I used to lead music here years ago and it’s so good to see the young people taking a step and following God. Not men, but God,” Jimmy Croft, grandfather of Madiruth and Dayvin, said.
