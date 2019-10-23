Soothing sounds of meditative music can be heard in the upper level of Loudon United Methodist Church as Kim Brewster moves class members through a variety of yoga poses.
Brewster, a member of the church, has led a Be Inspired Yoga class at Loudon UMC since April after becoming a certified instructor.
“They wanted me to bring yoga classes here in the first place, but I felt committed to the other place (Iron Body Fitness) since they had actually helped me as far as my original testing and things like that,” Brewster said. “It just worked out to where I was able to come here. They just wanted a broad range of things for the community to bring people in. They do offer yoga classes I think at the senior citizens center, but they’re not a huge daily thing. There were so many people in the church that wanted a place to come.”
Attendance varies based on other community events, but Brewster is prepared. The classes largely focus on beginners yoga.
“Some of the ladies they don’t have a lot of friends, some of them aren’t from here, they don’t even have a lot of people, so it’s sort of their time to be able to come in here and we just relax,” she said. “I mean with yoga there’s no judgment, you just do what you can do. It’s calming. I do a very slow meditative yoga and it’s very calming, it’s stretching. People don’t realize the mental part of yoga.
“You can be very stressed, you can come in here and within an hour a lot of the stress is gone,” she added. “... It’s just a time for us to get away from the craziness.”
If she feels the need, at the end of the class Brewster will say a prayer with those attending.
“I know that as far as a lot of people don’t look at yoga in a church as a spiritual activity or an avenue, but we sort of bring that to it here,” she said. “... We talk about how we feel, we talk about the peace and a lot of times at the end of my class after we have class I will read a type of prayer or something to leave with.”
Jennie Norton, church member, has attended since April.
“It’s almost like a little therapeutic Bible study or something,” Norton said. “I mean no we’re not studying the Bible, but it is a ministry I think. Just like we have the quilting ministry and the good Samaritan ministry and the food. Our church has a thousand ministries. ... I just think we are open to anything that opens our church doors to the community. I mean the Boy Scouts, the Girl Scouts, (Alcoholics Anonymous) — everybody comes to the church. It’s centrally located and in a good place.”
Ali Montooth, church member, said the congregation is about “open hearts, open minds, open doors.”
Classes are open to more than just members.
Debbie Moore has attended since the beginning.
“The whole body benefits, basically,” she said. “You’re more limber, flexible.”
Be Inspired Yoga meets at 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and a varied time Saturdays. Price is $7 per class, $6 for people 60 and older, $5 if a student and $67 for unlimited per month.
