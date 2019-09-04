Yard sale for a good cause

A mixture of items donated by the community and members of Silver Ridge Baptist Church were available Friday and Saturday at Highland Park Ruritan Club for the church’s annual mission fund yard sale.
The sale brought in more than $9,000, the Rev. Scot Wells, church pastor, said Tuesday morning, noting more money was still coming in. More than $6,000 was raised Friday.
“This is our missions yard sale and this is our fifth year,” Wells said. “Everything we take in it goes to our mission work. We work in Nicaragua building a children’s home and then part of the money we use, we partner with Mission of Hope over in Scott County. We go over there buying shoes and things like that with Mission of Hope. Everything we bring in, the church doesn’t keep a dime of it. Basically it’s all helping kids.”
Members started collecting items for sale in March or April. Collections this year were big, forcing the church to use four storage units to hold the items.
That’s a good problem to have, Wells said.
“People know why we’re doing it and they understand the church doesn’t keep nothing out of it,” Wells said. “They’ve seen the pictures, they’ve heard us talk. As a matter of fact, we actually had one of the kids from Nicaragua here yesterday, so they actually see what they’re doing and I think that goes a long way to people wanting to get involved when they can actually see what they’re getting involved in.
“This by far in our church, we have more people get involved in this than any other thing we do at the church,” he added.
The church has been conducting mission work in Nicaragua for several years.
“There’s actually a lady down there, she went down there about 18 years, and she started seeing all these kids that didn’t have nothing, they was just throwed out, and some of them was just throwed out to die,” Wells said. “They bought a farm down there, and we started five years ago going down there, and we’re actually building a children’s home down there. It’s a 70-by-70 house that’s going to have I think eight bathrooms, like 12 bedrooms. It’s a good-sized children’s home.”
Kris Bartholomew, church member, noted the sale was mostly for material and supplies.
“Most of the people who go have paid their own way out of pocket,” Bartholomew said.
Jason Vineyard, church member, considered the sale “huge,” which also included help for Mission of Hope.
“It’s 200 pairs of shoes this year (for Mission of Hope),” Vineyard said.
Although a simple way to raise money, Vineyard felt the yard sale was effective.
“It’s just all the church members working together to support the mission, stateside and abroad, really,” he said. “... All this stuff was actually donated. So I mean we’ve had other churches for us, individuals, we go and pick stuff up from their house.”
