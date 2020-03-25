Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day is nationally recognized by many STEM-related organizations and agencies in order to promote the presence of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
The Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge hosts an annual conference where middle- and high-school girls can explore the world of STEM careers. Local girls in February got the chance to interact with other women in STEM fields and ask questions.
Among the 500 students present, Tori Cannon, Lenoir City High School ninth-grader, found the day educational and entertaining.
Representatives from the American Museum of Science and Energy, Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, Girls Inc. of Tennessee Valley, UCOR, Women in Nuclear, the University of Tennessee, Tennessee Technology University, Roane State Community College and Pellissippi State Community College, among many others, were manning booths at the event.
“It was really crowded, but they had a lot of tables up and down the room and to the side hallways, and it was really cool,” Cannon said. “They had a bunch of experiments set up and interactive things and different activities throughout the day.”
Cannon credits her mother, Sonja Cannon, a chemical engineer at Y-12, as the reason for her interest in engineering. Sonja took her daughter to the Introduce a Girl to Engineering event to show her career paths available.
“There are some fields that I would want to go in like biomedical engineering because I want to do more of a medical-type engineering if I do go into engineering,” Tori said. “I’ve always wanted to be able to help people with like medicine, and I like being creative. I like discovering things and seeing how things work.”
Tori learned there are “a lot more types of engineering” than she thought. She also liked that there were camps available for girls.
Sonja said she wanted to pass along a good work ethic to her daughter as a female engineer.
“I think I felt like I got more push back when I was younger on just the idea that I was inexperienced and didn’t know what I was doing than I did being a female in the industry,” Sonja said. “But that’s just my experience and what I’ve been through.”
The variety of fields and camps offered at the conference helped expose girls to possibilities.
“That’s one thing when I decided to be an engineer. I didn’t really know what all the different possibilities were,” Sonja said. “I just thought, ‘Oh, I’m good at science and chemistry. I’m going to go do this.’ I think it’s great to give them an overview of what the different possibilities and different career paths can be.”
Booths also let girls see all the women involved in the fields.
According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, women accounted for only 15.7 percent of workers in architecture and engineering careers in 2019, Heidi Spurling, communications contractor to the department of energy, said in a release about Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.
“Through Introduce a Girl to Engineering, Y-12 aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM careers and develop the workforce skills the site will need in the future,” Spurling said. “Recruitment and retention of female engineers remains an important focus.”
Sonja Cannon encourages girls looking at engineering career paths to really dig in to the different fields available.
“I would encourage (girls) to … make sure whatever they pick lines up with what they enjoy doing,” she said. “Then just learn everything they can and remember that even once they get into their careers, there’s still more stuff to learn. Don’t stop learning, and as long as they continue to learn, they’re always going to move and get places.”
