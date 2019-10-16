Women gather for conference

Women filed Saturday into Victory Temple Church in Lenoir City ready to receive a good word from other like-minded ladies who planned to share their testimony at the Pentecostal church’s women’s conference.
Geared for a “breakthrough,” or a collective epiphany, the day of song, dance and worship cultivated a prime climate to let women connect and pray over one another.
“I had been to several women’s conferences before, and when I joined down here, I had just seen them bring women together and I just wanted to see women’s lives change and bring them closer to God,” Stephanie Smith, Victory youth pastor and event organizer, said. “God just kind of laid it on my heart, and when I asked our Pastor (Woody) Martin, he said, ‘Yes, go for it’.”
Saturday’s conference was the group’s first, and it proved a safe place for women to reveal personal stories of how they came to Christ.
“Mine, I’m going to speak on different kinds of breakthroughs and how we need to have faith and how everything comes back to the cross,” Smith said. “We’re going to do a little thing with the cross where people nail their sins (on the cross) and they’re leaving it at the cross.”
Other speakers hoped to connect with others through shared experience.
“What we’re doing is inviting ladies, and God has given messages to each one of us to teach,” Nancy King, guest speaker, said. “For instance, mine is on the route of rejection, and so many women and men are rejected, so it’s to build people up and teach them how to avoid that route and take authority over it.”
Though the testimonies among women may differ, the common thread of uplifting one another through revealing personal struggles is needed due to some women juggling many roles, King said.
“I think that it’s because women, like I said, they are the backbone of the family,” she said. “The man is out working, and if the woman isn’t working, then she’s taking care of her children. She’s so involved in all of the things of raising their children and making sure they’re raising a godly atmosphere. Breakthroughs for women are things, I feel like, are very, very vital in somebody’s life because women do go through so much. In life, we’re rejected. We’re rejected in church sometimes, unfortunately. We’re rejected on the jobs. We’re rejected even with our families. Many people who become born again, their families will reject them because they don’t understand. They think they’re radical for Jesus. We deal with a lot of things as well. We have to stay strong and to keep our man guarded up because we’re the men’s help mates.”
King’s observation proved universal among other guest speakers.
“I just think that sharing your breakthroughs helps other women,” Lisa Millsaps, guest speaker, said.
Millsaps shared her testimony in the session, “From Your Breakdown to Your Breakthrough.”
Beyond inviting women to share their testimonies, the conference also welcomed women from Decherd to perform dances, which is another way to uplift one another, Joy Baker, dance group director, said.
“The world wants to keep you separated from your sisters in Christ, and it’s because of the encouragement and the uplifting that you can give each other, and the power that the Lord unleashes when you’re all together and you’re all on one accord, like the very first Pentecost,” Baker said. “It said that they were all in one accord and together and expecting, and that’s why you do things like this, just to encourage each other and you grow in Christ like that together.”
