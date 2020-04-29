An Oliver Springs woman was arrested April 22 and charged with burglarizing a house in Lenoir City. Tessa Briann Walker, 34, entered the house through the garage door with an “unauthorized key,” Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Chris Bowen wrote in a report. Walker had disabled the alarm system.
“She then took an orange box from the trunk of the victim’s car,” Bowen wrote in a report. “This box contained ... $5,000 in 99.999% silver bars in various sizes and shapes.”
Bowen reported that Walker also took a wallet containing $3,000 and credit cards, and 10 firearms valued at $10,000.
A witness reported seeing Walker with the orange box and a large quantity of $100 bills.
Walker was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of $10,000-$60,000.
Loudon County Corrections Officer Crystal Underwood was transporting Walker from holding to a cell Saturday when Underwood noticed an object tucked into the waistband of Walker’s pants.
“Items recovered were three rolled marijuana cigarettes, a ball of leafy green substance believed to be marijuana and a lighter,” Bowen wrote in a report. “The approximate weight of the marijuana is 5.4 oz. Walker was asked on several times prior to entrance of the jail if she had any contraband and she stated no.”
Walker was then charged with introduction of drugs into a penal institution and held without bond.
Man steals from motel, doesn’t tell getaway driver
A Walland man was arrested April 22 after robbing a motel and deceiving a friend into driving the getaway car.
Lenoir City Police Lt. Jeremy Dishner was dispatched to a possible robbery at a motel on U.S. Highway 321. A motel employee told Dishner that a man, later identified as Jonathan Patrick Puckett, 44, stole $142 from the cash register. The man attempted to chase Puckett before calling police.
Police had a description of Puckett and the car he left in, and the motel employee told officers that he suspected the robber was Puckett because he used to work there, Dishner wrote in a report.
“As the call was dispatched, Sgt. Rayfield observed a Silver Nissan Versa leave the parking lot and turn right onto U.S. Highway 321, however he was unaware that was the suspect vehicle,” Dishner wrote in a report. “Officer P. Miller passed the vehicle on Old Highway 95 near JP Motors. Officer Miller stopped the vehicle and made contact with a female (driver) and the passenger, Jonathan Puckett.”
Puckett was wearing what the victim described, and Miller began to pat him down for weapons when he noticed a large wad of bills tucked in Puckett’s waistline.
“The driver … advised Mr. Puckett told her to stop at the (motel) because he used to work there and he needed to pick something up,” Dishner wrote in a report. “She claims to have been outside while Mr. Puckett was inside. Officer Miller located a gray, Russell Athletic, University of Tennessee 3/4 zip-up hoodie in the ditch near Kingston Pike Baptist Church.”
Puckett was charged with aggravated burglary and held on $7,500 bond.
April 20
• Richard Allen Kidd, 42, Philadelphia, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $2,000 bond.
• David E. Stevens, 63, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
April 21
• Andrew Charles Bollinger, 31, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $1,000 bond.
April 22
• Chazz Lee Adams, 30, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor and released on $7,000 bond.
• Dylan August Miller, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $5,000 bond.
• Marty Allen Mills, 37, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication and released on $2,000 bond.
• David Bruce Rice, 52, Lenoir City, was charged with driving under the influence and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• Brooke A. Turner, 27, Lenoir City, was charged with aggravated assault and released on $2,500 bond.
• Jayson Bocephus Turner, 28, Lenoir City, was charged with violation of order of protection and released on $1,000 bond.
April 23
• Kyle Jameson Miller, 29, Knoxville, was charged with driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
• David Blake Norman, 34, Knoxville, was charged with manufacture, sale, possession of a controlled substance and manufacture, delivery, sale, or possession of a Schedule II substance and released on $10,000 bond.
April 24
• Charles Christopher Durance, 20, Greenback, was charged with public intoxication, burglary of a motor vehicle and violation of probation and held on $20,000 bond.
• Todd Adam Moore, 36, Madisonville, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and released on $15,000 bond.
April 25
• Truman Wayne Chapman, 43, Loudon, was charged with domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Daniel Chase Hardin, 23, Lenoir City, was charged with two counts of domestic assault-misdemeanor and released without bond.
• Angela Mae Hill, 58, Lenoir City, was charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving on a revoked/suspended license and released on $2,000 bond.
• David Michael Morgan, 38, was charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a Schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held without bond.
• Sandra L. Scroggins, 60, Vonore, was charged with driving under the influence and released on $1,000 bond.
• Christopher Lloyd James, 33, Lenoir City, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, theft of property, theft of property over $2,500, false report/statements and criminal simulation and held without bond.
• Mary Doris Jones, 43, Lenoir City, was charged with criminal simulation and held without bond.
April 26
• Austin Quinn Lunsford, 24, Loudon, was charged with fugitive from justice for felony theft out of Missouri and held without bond.
• Keegan Shea Thress-Barnes, 33, Knoxville, was charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and driving on a revoked/suspended license and held without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.