A Sweetwater woman has been charged with TennCare fraud in connection with doctor shopping for drugs.
The Office of Inspector General, which worked with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, announced Jan. 15 the charges against Jennifer Howard-Rodriguez, 43.
Howard-Rodriguez is also known as Jennifer L. Drew, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration.
Doctor shopping involves a person visiting more than one physician to gain multiple prescriptions for drugs. Howard-Rodriguez was charged with two counts of TennCare fraud for allegedly visiting more than one physician within a 30-day period.
“The state of Tennessee, with the help of our law enforcement communities, has emphasized a concerted effort to prevent doctor shopping and to fight the opioid epidemic,” Kim Harmon, inspector general, said in a news release. “Together we work to keep prescription drugs from being diverted to the streets of our hometowns.”
A police report shows Howard-Rodriguez was delivered a warrant Dec. 30 in Loudon County Jail without incident.
“It makes it difficult for everybody else when you’re doctor shopping like that and we have to set regulations and rules. That makes it more difficult for the average citizen to get their medications and stuff,” LCSO Lt. Inv. Charlie Cosner said. “Just like remember we had the meth crisis, people used Sudafed for allergies and sinus problems and stuff like that, but it made it more difficult for them to get their medications that they needed because of the requirement to get it through the pharmacy and going onto a watch list and stuff like that.”
If convicted, Rodriguez-Howard faces a maximum 24-year sentence for the two counts, which are class D felonies. The office of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson will prosecute the case.
Since 2005, there have been 3,137 residents charged with TennCare fraud.
To report suspected TennCare fraud, call 1-800-433-3982 or visit www.tn.gov/oig/ and follow prompts for “Report TennCare Fraud.”
