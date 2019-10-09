Woman convicted of attempted murder

Oregon resident Kimberly Hopkins, 56, was convicted Thursday of attempted first-degree murder after plotting to kill her mother in June 2018.
Hopkins received a 15-year prison sentence, with credit for the 15 months she has already been in jail.
“The father is upset with the plea,” Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District attorney general, said in an email correspondence. “The defendant wanted probation and time served. The mother was supportive of that request. We insisted on a guilty plea as charged but gave her the bottom of the range in terms of years. Neither parent was at sentencing.”
Estranged from her adoptive parents who are both in their 80s, Hopkins arrived unannounced on Father’s Day weekend to visit their residence in Tellico Village.
While in town, Hopkins used her mother’s credit card and her parents’ computer to order helium and had it delivered to their residence, according to a release from Johnson’s office. She also bought clothing and items that were used as part of her plan.
“The situation then quickly unraveled after church on Father’s Day when Hopkins took her mother to a back bedroom of the home where she wrapped her mother’s hands with zip-ties and started to place a plastic bag over her head under the pretext of giving her mother a beauty treatment,” the release said. “The mother started to object and began calling for her husband who was in a front room of the house.”
The husband confronted Hopkins, who then quickly left the residence.
The parents found containers of helium, bags and a turkey the daughter baked that was potentially laced with medication Hopkins either found at the residence or brought with her. After the parents spoke with Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Hopkins was arrested when she returned to the residence.
“Investigators found some evidence that Hopkins may have determined to make the crime look like an assisted suicide,” the release said. “Hopkins also asked her father pointed questions about their investments and bank account location upon her arrival at their home.”
Hopkins was indicted by a Loudon County grand jury in December.
Johnson said the case was difficult since it involved an adult daughter with elderly parents who had differing opinions on how Hopkins should be prosecuted.
“We could not please both of the (parents),” Johnson said. “There was a marked difference of opinion between a desire that she never leave prison versus one of complete forgiveness and mercy. We could appreciate both positions and our collective heart goes out to (the parents). Thus, we tried to strike a balance by convicting her with an admission of guilt to the crime that we believe she intended to commit, no matter how inept her planning or execution.”
Assistant district attorneys Bob Edwards and Jed Bassett assisted Johnson with the prosecution. LCSO investigators Patrick Upton and Chris Bowen worked the case.
Hopkins was represented by attorney Andrew Thompson.
Oliver case gets trial date
Greenback resident Tracy Lee Oliver had his first status hearing Friday.
Oliver in November was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a handgun while under the influence, manufacture, sell, delivery or resale of a Schedule VI substance, simple possession/casual exchange, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked/suspended license.
A pre-trial motion filing date has been set for April 17 with a hearing on those motions May 4. Johnson said the trial date is May 19. He declined further comment.
Oliver in November was involved in a wreck on U.S. Highway 321 in Lenoir City that left a 21-year-old woman dead.
A report filed at the time by Lenoir City Police Inv. Brad Brown indicates Oliver’s 2008 Ford Excursion struck a 2008 Mazda MZ6, which was stationary at a red light on Highway 321 in front of Taco Bell. A passenger in the back seat, a 21-year-old female, was trapped and appeared in critical condition.
“EMS arrived on scene and transported all three patients to (the University of Tennessee) Medical Center but were concerned with the rear passenger’s injuries suspecting them to be potentially fatal,” Brown wrote in a report. “She died hours later at UT Medical Center.”
One officer saw Oliver standing by the driver’s door of the Excursion and asked him if he had consumed alcohol. Oliver said he had, which was further verified after he performed poorly on standardized field sobriety testing.
Lenoir City Police Officer Jeremy Dishner noted he could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Oliver’s breath as he read the Tennessee Implied Consent Form.
“The suspect stated he would decline to give consent so that it would give him more time, indicating to Lt. Dishner that this would reduce the intoxication levels in his blood prior to the draw,” Brown wrote his report.
