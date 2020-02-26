First Baptist Church in Lenoir City opened its doors to the community Saturday for the annual wild game supper and sportsmen’s banquet, a tradition that has been ongoing nearly two decades.
While in years past vendors lined up outside the worship center, they were moved to the gymnasium Saturday in what the Rev. Dick DeMerchant, church pastoral care and senior adult pastor, hopes allowed them to receive equal attention. The move could be permanent for the future, he said.
Doors opened at 2 p.m., allowing visitors to peruse the 12 vendors in the gym, walk outside for skeet shooting or listen in on seminars outside the worship center. DeMerchant hopes the seminars helped keep the event fresh for visitors.
“I think most of it is awareness and a variety of topics,” Craig Moss, vendor coordinator, said. “So we see a lot of folks that come into this that are interesting in hunting or shooting sports or fishing that don’t know where to get started, so we’re starting to add seminars to introduce people to the sporting activities.
“This year we’re doing seminars on hunting. We have a seminar that’s going to talk about the shooting sports ... the pistol, rifle and shotgun sports, which has a lot of different youth programs, and then another seminar on conservation in Tennessee from the Tennessee Wildlife Federation,” he added.
Typically the church hosts the banquet in January, but the delay was planned after a busy Christmas season. Saturday attracted 650 visitors, and DeMerchant estimated at least 300 were sold in advance.
Visitors were divided into two time periods where they could eat an assortment of meats that included quail, buffalo, venison, chicken, crappie and frog legs.
This year’s guest speaker was the Rev. Danny Singleton, a former associate pastor for First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Ga., who now serves as a full-time evangelist. The theme usually revolves around hunting, but DeMerchant wanted to try something new and hopefully address difficulties men may have with work, marriage or children.
“Most people that are here, they know how to shoot a gun, they know how to shoot a bow and arrow, and so I was trying to help them personally to maybe bring somebody in that would address some of their personal needs,” DeMerchant said.
Alvin Nicholson came from Knoxville with his grandson, Silas, after learning about the event from his father, who attends yearly. He waited outside, watching as those in attendance took turns skeet shooting.
“I hope it teaches them gun safety and how to operate a gun the right way, not just jump in and pick up one,” Nicholson said. “Safety is what we try to teach them, of course.”
The wild game supper and sportsmen’s banquet has been successful in part because the time of year it takes place, DeMerchant said.
“We’ve got a lot of hunters, a lot of fishermen and normally in the winter time a lot of people don’t have a lot of other stuff to choose from,” he said. “So the timing is good and they like to do something, and most people have gotten used to wild game and like to have the event.”
The dinner also serves as a way to get people into the door who may not normally come to church.
“Just try to make them feel comfortable, try to make them feel welcome and the decision’s up to them,” DeMerchant said.
