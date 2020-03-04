Poor weather has affected the phase one stabilization timetable of the Loudon County Courthouse.
Loudon County Mayor Rollen “Buddy” Bradshaw on Thursday estimated work has been pushed back 7-14 days.
Lee Shoffner, with contractor Johnson & Galyon, sent an email Feb. 19 indicating the project was then about a week behind schedule. Shoffner declined comment when contacted and referred to Loudon County Purchasing Director Susan Huskey.
“This is one of the most crucial times because once we get past this phase, get the temporary roof on and get it sealed up, it can rain as much as it wants to rain and it won’t slow us down,” Bradshaw said. “The time of the rain could not have been worse.”
A progress meeting was canceled Feb. 19, but Shoffner provided the email update. Another meeting is set for March 4.
“Since last meeting we have continued demo on the windows and sashes,” Shoffner said in the email. “... The iron workers continued to set anchor bolts, receive steel and erect steel columns. J.G. is working quickly as possible to get the windows boarded back up.”
Some windows were still not boarded Monday.
Work on phase one began in November and was set to finish April 30, according to a timeline provided by Huskey.
“Pending on the weather we’re probably looking at maybe the first week of May, I believe, at this point,” Bradshaw said.
Roof demolition was scheduled to begin Feb. 21 and take 10 days.
“As soon as we get the walls shored up then we should see the roof demolition start,” Bradshaw said. “There’s been a few pieces come off, but we’re waiting on just to get those shores in and be able to get it there.”
Huskey said poor weather is a factor because workers cannot be in the building when there is rain and wind.
“When it is raining and windy, the contractor must keep their employees out of the building to protect them against any possible falling debris from inside due to the open damaged roof,” Huskey said in an email correspondence.
Bradshaw agreed safety was important.
“A lot of this has been putting in some concrete anchors, I guess, the metal poles that are holding the building up,” he said. “If you look at the lawn right now it is a slush pit. There’s plenty of mud to go around. ... Just from a safety standpoint it’s important and hopefully we’ll get a little sunshine.”
Work has progressed slowly because “that’s just part of all the requirements we’ve jumped through,” Bradshaw said.
“We’ve jumped through a lot of hoops because you deal with insurance,” he said. “We were able to operate for a little bit under emergency purchasing. The biggest one of them all is, of course, the weather. It is not cooperating at all. Hopefully we’ll get a stretch here where we get some sunshine and have an opportunity to finish up the things we need to get finished here in phase one.”
The project is afforded through insurance group Tennessee Risk Management Trust.
“It’s very bothersome that it feels like we’re just dragging our feet and seeing no change,” Van Shaver, county commissioner, said. “You come by, it looks the same, it looks the same. It’s going to be a year now in another month or so, it’s going to have been a year since the fire, and we’re very slightly closer to anything than we were. It’s just a little frustrating that it seems to be moving so slowly that we would have all liked to have seen faster action to get the old courthouse back up to what it was.”
