Local middle-schoolers used classroom learning in practical ways Friday in the inaugural Battle of the Bridge robotics competition at North Middle School.
The competition was made possible through a partnership with Kiwanis Club of Tellico Village and Loudon County and Lenoir City schools. Kiwanis initially financed the Robotics/STEM program in March 2017.
Jerry Covert, Kiwanis team leader for the program, considered the battle a culmination of the partnership’s hard work.
Sixty-five contestants from Philadelphia Elementary, North Middle, Fort Loudoun Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools were involved. Greenback School didn’t receive its robots until October, but Covert plans for students there to be involved next year.
“We’ve been trying to reach this level since we began over three years ago,” Covert said. “When we started competitions were among students in a given STEM class, and they were learning how to do teamwork and compete in robotics at the class level. We had one or two competitions, which spanned two schools.”
Now several schools are equipped in the county.
The competition was broken into three categories — one versus one, teams and autonomous/programmed.
“See those little orange balls and those boxes? Each of those have a point value,” Roger Forsyth, Kiwanis competition assistant, said. “So what they’re doing with their robots is taking a green box that’s moveable and stacking it on top of a freestanding one and that’s worth points. If they get balls inside of those little boxes, those are points. ... So then the scores are added up at the end of the individual competition and the individual winners will be announced, and then the team comes in. So same setup, only now you’ve got two people as a team competing.”
Each competition was timed, Covert said.
“There’s a things called VEX Squared Away and it’s a robotics competition that’s through the VEX Corporation,” Joey Breedlove, North Middle STEM teacher, said. “Basically they move these components around on the table in order to score points and for a total of like 100 points and then there’s a teamwork portion of that competition.”
Breedlove considered the competition “very beneficial” for students. Preparation for most began in August.
“A lot of counties around us, like Knox County and Oak Ridge city, they’re already doing these kind of competitions, and so we just want to support and foster these kids in some kind of engineering fields for the future,” Breedlove said. “... There’s so much excitement that revolves around athletics in our community. I think we do a very good job promoting competition with students through sports, but there’s a lot of ways that students can compete against each other, and not everybody fits into that athletic mold. For these kids, this is their competition.”
PES teacher Kelly Littleton-Brewster showed up to support Philadelphia students.
“It’s very impressive to see how they build their own robots, program them and then when they see their mistakes or their strategy’s not working, they immediately break it down and rebuild,” she said. “... It’s a wonderful program we have. The kids at Philadelphia have an opportunity during the school day to work on coding and then we have an after-school program which focuses on the robotics and then we also have one during the day, too, that focuses on the robotics that they’re able to build their robots. We do a really good job trying to fit in different kinds of activities for students so they have choices to attend.”
Covert said Kiwanians “couldn’t be prouder” with the program’s success.
“If we didn’t believe in this and we didn’t see the kind of enthusiasm we see here, we would have probably given up a long time ago. This is not easy to grow this,” he said.
“And it’s interesting to see how they progress,” Forsyth added. “This is teaching them a skillset that’s going to be a directly applicable to careers in the outside. So this is kind of like the beginning of getting them prepared to look at the world in terms of science, technology, engineering and math. We’re planting seeds, and we’re hoping these seeds grow as they get into to high school and college in the future.”
Forsyth pointed to a good relationship with the school systems.
“This has been the best teamwork I could have hoped for between the schools and the Kiwanis. We truly, I think, we should be proud of,” Covert said. “It’s the only reason we’ve achieved this in three years, and the challenge before us is we’ve done robotics and 3D printing is in every middle school today. We need to move this into the high schools, and the cost of robots going into the high school over double per robot what these are for the middle school. They’re much more comprehensive, but we need more help from the community. We need more help from STEM businesses in the community that need this kind of talent in their workforce.”
Sponsorships are important, Forsyth said.
“These kids at this age are the most pliable minds you could hope for, and they thrive on this,” Covert said. “You get them hooked. They get into the scientific methods and level of understanding.”
For more information about the program or volunteering, contact Covert at covertjd@att.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.