A fleet of boats docked at Lenoir City Park early Saturday morning, awaiting a slew of volunteers on a mission to clean up the Tennessee River.
Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, a Knoxville organization, worked alongside Living Lands and Waters, an organization dedicated to cleaning up rivers across the country, in recognition of National Public Lands Day.
Nearly 40 volunteers donned life jackets and gloves, hopped in the boats for a quick ride over to Fort Loudoun Lake’s cove shorelines and got to work picking up litter. The river cleanup is the second hosted by KTNRB, with last year’s cleanup pulling out 3,500 pounds of litter along the shorelines.
“What we’re doing is — this is actually part of a (Tennessee Department of Transportation) grant — we’re actually comparing the litter that we pull out this year to last year to see how it’s different,” Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB executive director, said. “One thing that I anticipate is that we’re going to see a lot more lawn furniture because of the flooding.”
Volunteers found wooden boards, balls of Styrofoam from docks and other common items like water bottles and cigarettes. Addressing the river’s litter situation has been a long-time necessity.
“There was a German scientist that came through a couple years ago, and he actually swam the entire Tennessee River, and he took samples as he came through,” Gibi said. “Yes, as beautiful as the river is, we’ve got a micro-plastic problem. It may not be visible to the eye, but yes, we’ve got a lot of plastic pollution. It was compared to the Yangtze River. This is actually the most plastic polluted river studied to date in the world.
“What happens is, you know how seashells break up on the beach?” she added. “It’s the same thing with those plastic items. You’ve got a water bottle that starts to deteriorate because of the sun’s intensity, and then as the waves start pounding in against the shore, then you have tiny little micro-plastics. Also, I think not many people realize that cigarettes are actually a plastic problem. Those filters are made of microfibers of plastic, so once those filters break down in the water, which takes six to nine months, then you’ve got a plastic problem on top of the toxins that the cigarettes are introducing.”
The Tennessee River is not only unique in its micro-plastic problem, but its diverse range of species set it apart from other rivers.
“While it’s interesting that we’re the most plastic-polluted river in the world, the other interesting this is that we have 230 species of fish, which is double than what’s in the Mississippi (River), which is much longer than us,” Gibi said. “We’re actually considered by the fish experts in North America, our river is considered what they call the underwater Amazon. It’s all the more important to protect and I think those fish and aquatic life really contribute to how beautiful this river is.”
The river is a gateway for businesses and cities to survive.
“Our river is so important,” Gibi said. “It’s why our cities are here, and this is our water source. Something that I don’t think people think about is it’s a business. Just in the recreation industry alone, the Tennessee River generates $12 billion a year. People only come because it’s beautiful, and that beauty depends on a very delicate ecosystem. When we’re introducing plastics that are damaging wildlife or we’re taking away the home of wildlife that this river depends on, then you’re going to see that ecosystem deteriorate and you’re going to see the beauty of the river deteriorate. We’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything we can to maintain the river’s integrity and its beauty.”
University of Tennessee students showed up for the cleanup.
“I guess you could say I’m a big climate change activist,” Kendall Flores, volunteer, said. “I just moved to Tennessee because I’m going to UT. I’m a freshman. In Atlanta, I knew the places that I could get involved. I went onto the calendar and saw this as a service event. I was like, ‘This is an opportunity for me to find an opportunity for me to get involved in.’
“We don’t have that much time to make a change before my great-grandchildren will feel the impact,” she added. “We’re already feeling the impact every day with global warming. At least I can say that I tried to make a difference. Maybe not the rest of America, but at least I can tell my children I tried.”
Though beautifying the shoreline is a key aspect of the cleanup, using the volunteer event as momentum to tell others about the impact of their choices is equally as important.
“The biggest thing (cleanups) do is they create awareness,” Gibi said. “We get all these volunteers out here on the water. If you were to ride the river all day today, and boat around, you probably wouldn’t see all the plastic collected in the coves, so this is just kind of shining a light on an issue that’s a little bit hidden on our river. As important as the cleanups are, it’s actually bringing these volunteers out here so they can see that and spread the word. When they see somebody maybe not dispose of trash properly or have a truck full of trash that’s not properly covered and protected from blowing out on the highway, they’ll say something because they’ve seen what happens.”
