Virtual library comes to county

The Loudon County Library System is gifting avid readers with a new way to read through e-books and audiobooks that can be accessed online.
LCLS adopted the online library program Tennessee Regional E-book and Audiobook Download System in 2007 as a way to corral a larger amount of readers. With the help of the website OverDrive and the Libby app, readers now have access to virtual material on a variety of mediums, from phones to Kindles to tablets. All that is needed from the reader, along with a form of e-reader, is a library card.
“OverDrive has created a way for people with library cards to check out library books without being in-house,” Kate Clabough, Loudon Public Library director, said. “That being said, you have to have a library card to do this. As long as it’s a library that’s contracted with OverDrive through the Tennessee READS program, it can be any library in Loudon County, Monroe County, Roane County — wherever you’ve got a library card.”
OverDrive and its counterpart, Libby, present themselves as virtual libraries that allow readers to search, check out or reserve books, audiobooks or magazines. More than 150,000 adult and children’s materials can be found on Libby.
“In that virtual library, you can do the same thing you would do in a regular library, you’re just doing it online,” Clabough said. “You can check out a book, you can put a book on hold, reserve a book because the book companies have allowed each library or library system to have so many virtual copies of those books. If it’s a very, very new book, you will only have so many copies of it. You’ll have to have it on hold for reserve just like a regular book in your library.”
A change in how people consume media was a primary factor in adopting the virtual libraries.
“So much about how we consume media has changed in this new age of technology, and so many of us are using our devices for information and maybe don’t have the time to physically go to your local library, so that’s why we wanted to make sure folks know we have this amazing online access library that it could be 10 p.m., you’re sitting at home on your couch, you could check out a book from your local library for free,” Beth Wilkin-Waldmann, Loudon County Library Board outreach committee chairwoman, said.
LCLS has noticed the virtual selection has been beneficial when several people are grabbing the same book. One popular book, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was in high demand over the summer, but with the help of Libby, people were able to access copies that weren’t physically available at various county libraries.
“For us, it allows us to serve a greater community in that they don’t have to be standing in the library to check out a book,” Clabough said. “They can do it anywhere. We pay to have this service so that all of our patrons can have as many options to read as they want to.”
The virtual library also extends into children’s materials.
“Parents might be really interested in (children’s materials),” Wilkin-Waldmann said. “If you’re at a restaurant and you need to keep them busy, you can pull up your Libby app and check out a kids’ book for them to enjoy. There’s really something for everyone.”
In October, 7,000 materials were checked out of the LCLS online library. Though the number seems high, LCLS believes it is small when considering people’s unlimited access to the library through devices.
“When you think about everyone who has an iPhone, an e-reader, a tablet, a Kindle, so many more people could be checking out materials,” Wilkin-Waldmann said. “While 7,000 sounds like a crazy number for one month, we all feel like more people could take advantage of it.”
Clabough said knowledge about the virtual library is lacking, but she hopes more readers find out about the new avenue.
“We’ve definitely seen an uptick,” she said. “As people learn about this, it has been incredibly helpful for people who do long commutes to do the audiobooks. People going on vacation — if you go on vacation, you don’t want to take a library book because you could lose it, but you could totally log in and get a book that way. We’ve definitely seen growth, and as more people find out about it, it just continues to grow. I know Lenoir City has a pretty healthy online user base. Tellico Village does. It’s something that I don’t think Loudon is as aware of at this point, but that’s something I want to change, to let people know that this is another option.”
With the holidays around the corner, the libraries have anticipated some readers will receive e-books as gifts, which would be a way to access the virtual libraries. Free 20-minute personal training sessions are offered at Loudon County libraries by appointment.
“I think for sure it will increase readership and the use of our libraries,” Wilkin-Waldmann said. “Whether you’re physically entering our library or virtually entering our library, I think we’re going to see more people taking advantage of all the wonderful things our libraries have to offer.”
