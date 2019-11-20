Emergency personnel and first responders hit the water early Saturday morning to conduct a search-and-rescue simulation for a missing boater on Tellico Lake, but there was a new addition to the annual drill.
In the case of a drawn-out search, first responders are often forced to scrap for food and water. Members of the Community Church at Tellico Village decided to step up and meet that need with a newly formed Emergency Assistance Team.
“Our senior pastor had the idea that we should try to do disaster assistance,” Joe Tedesco, CCTV council chair, said. “He wanted to do something local, and he had a vision of a trailer with the logo on the side and us helping the people. As a church, we went to Daryl Smith, who’s the head of Loudon County Emergency Management, and we said, ‘What is it that you need?’ He said, ‘We don’t need a bunch of old people with chainsaws, what we need is somebody to feed my first responders’.”
The latest search-and-rescue incident occurred May 2018 when Michael Carnock Sr., 55, went missing after law enforcement determined he was struck by a boat in Tellico Lake.
The search lasted 17 days, and responders were in desperate need of help.
“If you remember last year when Mr. Carnock was lost in the lake, and they were here for 17 straight days, 24 hours a day ... we saw that and Daryl had to beg and borrow for food from local restaurants and any place he could get food to feed his guys,” Tedesco said. “What we want to be is people that take care of first responders, and that’s what this is all about.”
Agencies involved in the exercise included Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team, Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department, Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Emergency Management.
“What we did today was put an exercise together where we’re looking for a missing fisherman,” Henry Cullen, county commissioner, said. “He’s been reported as being out overdue on the lake. ... They’re out all coordinating this search. We have four boats out there — T-BART’s two boats, Tellico Village’s fire department boat and Marine 1. What we did was span out on the lake and search different areas that we were watching on the map. The object was to find the boater and the fisherman. It doesn’t happen all the time, but we’ve been out there quite a few times, searching for a missing swimmer about a year ago ... boat accidents, what have you.”
Doug Douglass serves as T-BART’s Night and Special Support director and has been part of several rescue missions over the years. He recalls the toll from last year’s search for Carnock.
“You don’t want to be the one that finds them,” Douglass said. “That was the fire boat, and the county boat did the physical recovery, and it’s not a good sight. I used to be in the sheriff’s office years ago and did a few drowning recoveries. After they’re in the water for a couple of weeks, that’s something you don’t forget. It was very boring at times because you’re repeating the same things over and over, and partially, you’re covering areas that are very unlikely that somebody would be found there, but you’re doing it for the families.
“We work with county directly with the EMA, 24 hours a day,” he added. “These are all highly trained, capable boaters, especially at night. If you’re on the lake at night, it’s a totally different situation. When you’re out there and you know that you might happen on a victim, you think about it.”
Following the exercise, all first responders and personnel were invited to eat a lunch provided by EAT members. Douglass believes the team will prove a great benefit for future emergency situations.
“This was put together for the church group so that they could experiment with their concept they wanted to do because there’s nothing like this in the county,” Douglass said. “Like the last search here, we had to scrounge up our own food. Now we can spend more time doing what we do on the lake instead of what we need to do on land. It’s a great idea, and it brings the community together.”
