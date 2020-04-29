Village FBC starts new tradition

First Baptist Church in Tellico Village started a new tradition this year.
For about two weeks after Easter Sunday, FBC displayed its inaugural flowering cross built by member Doug Mathews and decorated by fellow member Delaine Griffin. The idea came from Griffin’s daughter’s church in Greenville, S.C., when she and her husband visited more than a decade ago.
Griffin initially took the idea to her former church in Alabama.
“I had never done it before, and I’d heard about it, but I’d never seen it before,” the Rev. Charlie Barnard, FBC pastor, said. “So I’ve got this lady, Delaine Griffin, who lives over in Rarity Bay. She was talking about it over dinner … and I said, ‘I’m open to it. Let’s do it,’ so I did a little research and so forth.”
The plan was to display the cross at FBC’s Easter sunrise service. COVID-19 concerns forced a change in plans.
“We were going to fill it with fresh flowers, which the origin of it was for people to bring fresh flowers from their yards or wherever they could to decorate the cross to signify the new beginning of Christ risen from the grave,” Griffin said. “… Unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that, but I have a stock of all these silk flowers. I do arrangements for my doors, columns and other things out here. So I took almost every flower I had to use for it this year because I knew we weren’t going to be able to do it with the people coming because we couldn’t have church services. So I went ahead and made it up so next year they can see what it’s supposed to look like.”
Mathews was given the honor of making the wooden cross.
“Through the years Charlie Barnard has asked me to build things for him,” he said. “He brought Delaine to me and a picture and wanted this cross made and I did so. It was different because of the hollow design. I made it here in my shop in my garage. It only took me one day — all day though.”
The flowering cross is not typically seen in Baptist traditions, but Barnard takes pride in FBC not being a conventional Baptist church, choosing instead to look at the message behind the symbol.
“The whole idea is the cross is something very ugly because it’s a horrible death to die by crucifixion on the cross,” he said. “… It’s a very ugly thing, so the cross is a very ugly symbol. But when it’s a flowering cross, it’s so beautiful. That’s what we want to say at the sunrise service on Easter morning, you know. Something that’s so ugly on Friday night and so desperately hopeless is now something beautiful with the resurrection and that’s how we used it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.