To some Loudon County residents, Vietnam veteran Bill Robinson may be a new face, but in the North Vietnamese region during the Vietnam War, Robinson’s face was recognizable.
A photo of Robinson’s looming stature alongside a Vietnamese soldier half his size was replicated into a famous Vietnamese stamp that circulated across the country during the Vietnam War.
Robinson, who recently moved from Madisonville to Lenoir City, is one of the two longest-held enlisted prisoners of war in U.S. history, along with Arthur Neil Black, according to “Honor Bound: American Prisoners of War in Southeast Asia, 1961-1973” by Frederick T. Kiley and Stuart Rochester. Serving as a U.S. Air Force crew chief flight engineer and paramedic on a helicopter rescue team in the Vietnam War, Robinson’s plane was shot down, and he was held captive by the Vietnamese army for 7 1/2 years.
When Robinson’s crew was shot down, they were taken to a local village for what he described as a “meet and greet.” The situation turned sour when the crew was handed off to the Vietnamese army.
“Then the propagandists got involved, and the next thing you know, they were beating the hell out of us,” Robinson said. “It went from hello to ‘hell-o,’ you might say.”
From there, Robinson traveled with the Vietnamese army, often by the army’s terms — walking with one shoe and his hands tied behind his back. He recounted a time the army traveled by boat, and he was hog-tied and blind-folded at the bottom of the boat, knowing he would drown if the boat flipped.
Robinson opened up about his harrowing experience as a prisoner, often in 6-foot-by-6-foot rooms with a small bed, a bucket and his thoughts.
“It’s just some of the things you mentally had to go through,” he said. “Mentally, you’re prepared. You’ve had all the training that you need to deal with the real stuff. You’re excited, anticipation. You always look forward. You never look back. I was convinced I was going to be OK, just a matter of time. At first, we established goals. I thought if I can live through this to get to Hanoi — that’s where I knew we were going — and I’d be traded for a couple of Vietnamese prisoners, I’d go back home and life would go back to normal. When I arrived at Hanoi and I saw the 25-foot-high walls with the broken glass and concertina wire, I thought, ‘This don’t look like a home reception’.”
Commonly referred to as the “Hanoi Hilton” by Robinson and other POWs, the environment was less than accommodating.
“I could actually stretch my arms out and touch the walls in just about any direction,” Robinson said.
Meals were scarce and typically consisted of a boiled grass soup. On Christmas and Vietnamese New Year, prisoners received a special meal of sticky rice, coffee, fruit, sweet bread and other Vietnamese delicacies. Food proved a health issue as water was not properly boiled, often giving veterans dysentery, Robinson said.
Some prisoners stayed up to six months in solitary confinement, but the Americans found ways to communicate with one another. Robinson and others developed a Morse code-style system that involved tapping on cell walls in a code based on the English alphabet, with certain letters requiring a specific number of taps. When prisoners were forced outside to sweep the area, they would even sweep in code. This way of communication was how Robinson learned the names of other prisoners.
When new prisoners arrived, the tapping communication system allowed the soldiers to learn what was happening in Washington, D.C., in regard to the war. When President Lyndon B. Johnson announced the end of North Vietnam bombing, it raised soldiers’ hopes to no avail.
“We sat there for eight months and realized nothing that was being negotiated included us,” Robinson said. “That word ‘expendable’ became quite apparent. It was probably the worst thing that had happened to us because as I had mentioned earlier, we had depended on the new shoot-downs for information, and now they weren’t coming. We were essentially cut off from the outside world for three years. We had no input whatsoever except for reading between the lines of the garbage they were giving us.”
World-changing events, like Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon, were learned accidentally, like through the back of sugar packages that were sometimes served with prisoners’ meals.
As time passed, the U.S. again dropped bombs on Vietnam on Dec. 12, 1972, and Robinson was finally freed March 29, 1973. He continued his time in the service until 1984, retiring as a captain with 23 years of military experience.
“When we think about Vietnam, we think about the 58,000 dead,” Robinson said. “We think about the 300,000 that were permanently injured. We think about the 20,000 kids who grew up without fathers. Me personally, only one out of five air crew members shot down over Southeast Asia survived. I can truly say I’m one of the luckiest men alive.”
Robinson now travels across East Tennessee to share his story, which he thinks is a necessary task, even nearly 50 years after the war’s end.
“There’s a lot of people that have difficulty talking about Vietnam,” Robinson said. “They struggled through it, and they struggled with it ever since coming home. I guess in some ways, I was blessed with the gift of gab and I’ve had the opportunity to hopefully be their spokesman. Quite often, I talk to different folks, and they say, ‘That gives me a little insight to what my uncle went through or my brother or my father or my grandfather, whatever.’ Most people do appreciate me talking about it because Vietnam has been part of their history but they knew nothing about it simply because the guys came home — the guys and gals that served there did not get the true welcome home that they deserved — and America is trying to in some ways make amends for it, but it doesn’t take away the pain and what they went through and how they were treated.
“I say in my generation, my compadres could not separate the war from the warrior,” he added. “So if they determined in their own mind the war was bad, then the warrior was bad. Luckily, we as a nation have matured since then and have been able to separate wars from warriors and understand that whether we like it or not, we still need warriors and we need to honor his or her service to our country because the freedoms that we boast over every day could disappear overnight if we didn’t have an armed forces.”
Locally, Robinson is part of the American Legion Tellico Lake Post 256, has given talks at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and has also spoken at events in Loudon.
“We were just looking to downsize, you might say,” Robinson said regarding his moved to Lenoir City. “We didn’t want to go all the way into Knoxville, but 90 percent of what we’re involved in is in Knoxville, of course. We wanted to get closer, and we were told about this area. We had been here several times. I bought automobiles from the dealerships here because we don’t have one in Madisonville anymore. I was kind of familiar, and we passed through here a lot on different occasions. Just found a house the wife likes, and that’s how we ended up here.”
Mike Kitchens, coordinator of Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, said Robinson’s acts of service extend into organizations here locally.
“I’d say that he’s very, very active and supportive of many veterans organizations,” Kitchens said. “He is wonderful with Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. When we graduate a wounded veteran with a service dog, when we have that ceremony, Capt. Bill normally will come and do the pledge of allegiance, which he is highly qualified, obviously.”
Kitchens said Robinson’s commitment to speak about his experiences can be inspirational to other veterans.
“After what Capt. Bill went through, many veterans would not be sharing their horrible experiences to the degree that Bill does,” he said. “Obviously, a POW 2,703 days is just an incredible thing to have to go through, and for him to use his experience to support and assist organizations that help our wounded veterans is huge.”
