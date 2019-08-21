Loudon County area veterans lined up Saturday morning at the Highland Park Ruritan Club for a hot breakfast, entertainment and fellowship.
The veteran breakfast has been an ongoing event for the club as a way to pay respect to those who have served.
Gary Krantz, past president and a veteran, first became involved with the event when he was drawn to the flags waving alongside U.S. Highway 321 on the club’s lawn.
“My wife and I were driving down the road one day, seven or eight, I don’t know, nine years ago, and they had a tent up and a line of flags … I said, ‘I see all those flags over there, I’m going to pull in and see what they’re doing’,” Krantz said. “We pulled in here, and they were doing a veterans appreciation day.”
He was asked to join the club at the appreciation event. Over time, the day evolved into an appreciation breakfast for veterans, but the core activities of the event remain.
Krantz recognized that extending gratitude for veterans is essential in today’s society.
“The name of this event is ‘veteran appreciation,’ and if you notice the men and women who come here in uniform, if they’re active duty, who come here in blue jeans, like that 93-year-old sitting over there, I want them to know that there is an organization that appreciates their commitment of potentially their life,” Krantz said. “Some give their life to the military, and unfortunately in our country, patriotism needs to be constantly, constantly looked at.”
A wide range of veterans with varying backgrounds attended the breakfast, such as A.J. Gentry, a 93-year-old who served in World War II. Krantz recognized the local organizations that veterans can turn to in times of need, such as the Veterans Affairs Office in Lenoir City or Smoky Mountain Service Dogs.
Other veterans, like Jim Hill and Bob Pollard, found the breakfast an event that allowed them to spend time with others who shared similar pasts.
“The free breakfast doesn’t really mean as much as the fellowship, companionship, camaraderie,” Hill said. “We connect.”
“We’re all brothers for the same cause,” Pollard added.
Air National Guard Sgt. Jeannine Brown sang a series of patriotic songs. Brown said the breakfast’s overarching theme of gratitude is imperative.
“I think that’s important, especially for the guys who served in Vietnam and stuff,” she said. “When they came back, they were not really welcomed, so it’s nice to kind of show them that we do appreciate what they did, and their service is not gone unnoticed.”
Beyond emphasizing patriotism, Krantz noted the event serves as a way for veterans to engage with one another.
“Our nation needs to be more proactive in giving their appreciation to these men and women who have served our country and served it well, and if I said, ‘Come to the Ruritan Club and let us give you our appreciation and thank you for our service,’ and that was it, they probably wouldn’t be here,” he said. “But at least we can offer them food and music and hugs and thank yous for your service.”
