For 30 hours a week, Loudon County Veteran Service Officer Alvin Wagner is committed to helping 964 local veterans who are receiving benefits and/or compensation.
“Of those 964, that total is $28.5 million in revenue to this county,” he said. “If there’s another 100 out there that haven’t come in to see if they’re eligible for anything, that might be possible, too.”
Though less than 20% of the county’s veterans are receiving compensation, Wagner said a combination of veterans not knowing potential benefits or compensation and not feeling entitled could impact how many veterans reach out to his office.
“Veterans a generation above me don’t think they deserve anything,” he said. “They did their time in the war, it’s over, you don’t owe me anything. I tell everybody that comes in here, ‘This is not a social place. This is a place where you have earned benefits. This is something you’ve earned.’ War time, non-war time. If you did your time, it’s something you’re eligible for, especially if you were injured while you were on active duty. A lot of them are just too busy, I think, to go in here.”
Wagner has helped Vietnam veteran Arthur Taylor, who received 100% disability specific to an Agent Orange claim.
Taylor was diagnosed with melanoma and Parkinson’s disease.
“My ship was approved for, they called it the Blue Water, and the ships that bring in the Agent Orange area was a carrier and ran in with the Marines and helicopters and we brought it back,” Taylor said. “It was a hospital ship, and I got exposed to it. There were two ships that did, and mine was one of the ones that did.”
Taylor originally visited a doctor because he felt he was exhibiting symptoms of Alzheimer’s, which his mother had.
“(The doctor) saw my leg twitching and she knew right away what it was and referred me to another doctor and he diagnosed me with it earlier this year,” he said. “I talked to the (Veterans Affairs) representative, and he said I could apply for it. That’s how I got the 100%. I didn’t know I was going to get it. I didn’t know anything about it at all, and they said I could put in for it, and I said I would.” Wagner filed Taylor’s paperwork for the claim. Taylor said he was unaware he could apply for disability for his Parkinson’s and melanoma.
“To start with, it’s important to know what you have, and if you’re a Vietnam vet for something like that, you’ve been exposed to those things,” he said. “Then, there’s a possibility that you can get some compensation from it. I think they all should know that if you’ve been in Agent Orange, for example, you should go to the VA office. Everybody should be going there.”
However, Taylor said he can understand why some veterans refrain from seeking help.
“I’ve got one friend that’s got cancer, and I asked him to join the VFW with me, and he’s real quiet,” Taylor said. “He doesn’t want to say anything about it. I guess he’s got some bad memories from what he’s been through, so it’s hard for people to open up. My dad was in World War II. He was a B-17 pilot. He never talked to me at all, anything about it until it was pronounced he had three to six months to live with cancer in the lymph nodes. He sat down and talked to me about it a little bit.
“I don’t talk about the events I went through,” he added. “Just with my wife and sons and some people like that. It’s hard to get people motivated to do something like that, I think. They get kind of in a shell. I guess that’s a good way to put it. You don’t want to talk about it, you know.”
Irene Simpson also benefited from the local office. Her husband died in February, and she made her way to Wagner’s office in May. She was approved for a survivor’s benefits plan.
“(Wagner is) a good guy, he really is,” Simpson said. “I didn’t know how to fill out the papers and things, and when I got a hold of him, he did it all. He did everything for me. I’m thankful for him, really.” Simpson said she had not known about the Loudon County Office of Veterans Affairs.
“(My sister) just told me what papers to use and to turn them in, and I did, and I still didn’t know anything,” Simpson said. “That’s when I had to get somebody to help me to fill them out and everything because they’re more strict now than they used to be. It just takes some time to get it going.”
Wagner believes few veterans know about his office because of the county’s size.
“We’re in Lenoir City,” he said. “This place used to be in the courthouse, way before it burned. Loudon County’s big. I mean, it goes all the way out to Vonore, it goes all the way to Farragut and it goes all the way out there to (U.S. Highway) 321. I didn’t even realize how big it was.” He plans to do more outreach, but with a restricted schedule, it is difficult to balance meeting with veterans in his office and around town.
“In three months (of being accredited), over 260 people have come in here,” he said. “I’m here, and they know I’m here. My predecessor was out and around a lot. But they stopped coming here because why come here if there’s not going to be someone here? That’s why I want them to know that I’m here. He got out a lot, and I need to do that, but if I’m out there, then I’m not here. I don’t want people showing up and I’m not here.”
Wagner hopes to work with county officials to increase his hours to a full-time schedule.
The Loudon County Office of Veteran Affairs, 100 West Broadway, Suite 141, Lenoir City, can be contacted at 865-816-3987 or wagnera@loudoncoun ty-tn.gov.
