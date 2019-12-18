Veterans enjoy Christmas lunch

Festive red and green tablecloths lined the dinner hall Saturday afternoon at American Legion Auxiliary Post 120’s Canteen in preparation for the annual Christmas meal.
For 10 years, Post 120 has been committed to serving a free, traditional Christmas dinner to area veterans.
“We have just a traditional dinner that we do for free every year for veterans, any veteran and their immediate family,” Holli Tucker, Post 120 president, said. “We’ve got some, her husband’s passed away. He was a veteran, but she’s still going to bring her grandkids and do it every year.”
Holiday classics like ham, turkey and dressing were on Saturday’s menu, but the feast also gave an opportunity to socialize with other veterans and their families.
“There’s a lot of veterans that — I can’t really speak for all of them — but there’s a mindset that they’re in, and it comes holiday season that they feel lost,” Bobby Watts, Post 120 commander, said. “A lot of them feel lost. They don’t have the family that they did before, and the things that did during combat and conflicts, that haunts them, so they aren’t as social as they once were, so it’s an opportunity for this time of year to try to get them to socialize and get them back out and get back out in the real world again. It’s tough.”
The setting with familiar faces allows many veterans to relax in a comfortable space and catch up with old friends.
“That’s what our organization is designed for,” Tucker said. “The auxiliary, that’s our main goal. We’re community-oriented, too. We do a lot with the community. One man is a disabled veteran with three little girls, and they come in and get a hot, good meal. Plus, a lot of them don’t see each other but once a year.”
The dinner allows the post to gain a sense of community. Women involved with the auxiliary worked for hours to prepare the meal.
“One person can’t do it all, and it takes effort from everybody,” Watts said. “That’s where the camaraderie comes in. It’s like this effort going on right now with so many folks in here getting things done. One person couldn’t have done this. We all just try to help each other out and make it happen.”
Phil Ellis, a member of the ALA for more than 20 years, was one of the first to take a seat at the table to eat. Saturday was his first time attending. For Ellis, the dinner embodies what the Legion is supposed to do.
“The American Legion is centered around veterans,” he said. “That’s how it was invented in 1919 after World War I.”
