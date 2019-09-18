United Way of Loudon County has again ramped up efforts to raise money for various agencies in the community.
Representatives will aim for $450,000, the same as last year when the campaign came up just short at $440,091.
“It’s just the environment for nonprofits right now,” Judy Fenton, local United Way executive director, said. “It’s hard, and things are hard, raising money is hard. Not just for United Way but for all nonprofits.”
Creating awareness is a “continuous learning process” for United Way to show donors what their money goes toward.
“Especially for younger people who are just becoming interested in learning about nonprofits. I think you’ll always have that,” Fenton said. “But I think what happened was, particularly last year you had some, for say your typical donors, you had changes in the tax law and everybody really didn’t know what was going to happen.”
She remains hopeful this year will be different for the nonprofit reaching its campaign goal.
“I think also we’re not seeing the traffic that we would normally see at some of the events, and that may just be in the construction on (U.S. Highway) 321, a lot of people are avoiding that, and also some of the events have coincided with other major events,” Susan Fox, United Way advisory board member, said. “So you only have so much time on the weekends to divvy up your interest.”
Fenton and Fox both stressed awareness, which is where Saturday’s second annual American Cornhole League-sanctioned tournament at SnoBiz in Lenoir City came into play.
While last year’s tourney was held in November during a cold spell, this time saw warmer weather. United Way board secretary Arial Ruble hoped that meant a larger turnout. Ruble and Martha Westberry have coordinated the past two cornhole fundraisers.
“We had it last year even with the cold weather, we had a pretty good turnout,” Ruble said. “We had some really seasoned players (and) we had some new people to the game. It seemed like everybody had a lot of fun with it. It was a pretty successful fundraiser for the United Way for the first year, so this year we decided to do it again, grow it a little more, get some more people here. We’ve grown our silent auction items this year, gotten a little bit more stuff.”
On Monday, Fenton said the fundraiser brought in $2,236, which is up from last year’s $1,850.
David Lucas, ACL Mid South Conference director, helped set up the charity tournament.
“We’re going to have people social that don’t throw, we’ll have a division for them,” Lucas said. “Then we’ve got the guys who throw all the time, we’ll have a division for them. So it makes it more enjoyable. If you’re a social competitive player and you show up and play against guys — like I’m a pro, I travel the country — and you’ve got to go against me and I beat you 21 (to) nothing, it takes away from you, and that’s not what we’re about. We’re about everybody having fun, everybody enjoying it for a good cause.”
United Way agencies were encouraged to set up a table showcasing what their organization does. Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service, YWCA and Little Tennessee Valley Educational Cooperative were present.
In the 2018-19 campaign, Fenton said 27 agencies offering 36 programs were funded. Next year’s level of funding for agencies will be determined in March.
Although the cornhole tournament is the only fundraiser scheduled for the remainder of 2019, Fenton said officials are eyeing a softball tournament in the spring. More details must be worked out.
“That is actually our board chair who has kind of spearheaded that, Mary Harding, and we’re just looking for events where we can get more people engaged in the community in different ways,” Fenton said.
United Way also collected $987 during LoCoPalooza in May and $11,000 from a golf tournament in June.
“Both were up this year and were a great start to the campaign,” Fenton said.
For more information, visit www.unitedwayloudoncounty.org.
