Work on U.S. Highway 321 could soon be seeing another delay after hopes were to have the project completed in August.
Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman Mark Nagi said a change order is being negotiated after an issue arose with the location of traffic signal poles at the intersection of U.S. 321 and Simpson Road West.
“It was discovered in the field that the proposed location of the pole foundation was in conflict with an existing 12-inch water main,” Nagi said in an email correspondence. “A plan revision was issued to relocate this pole. Due to this location change, an additional signal pole was required at the northwest corner of Simpson Drive West to span the larger distance. The time extension that is being negotiated will address the extra time that will be required to fabricate and install the pole that was added at this location.”
The change order is still in the “negotiation process” between the state and the prime contractor, he said.
A statement by TDOT Executive Administrative Assistant Doug Gunnels notes the date could be pushed back to Sept. 16. Currently, the completion is slated for Aug. 4.
AT&T is still scheduled to place fiber optics in new conduit that was part of the project. Nagi could not provided a timeline when that will be completed.
“The installation of AT&T’s fiber optic lines at the intersection of U.S. 321 and U.S. 11 is critical to proceeding to the next phase of construction,” Nagi said. “The contractor has installed a new set of underground conduit at this location. AT&T will be placing new fiber optic lines in this conduit in order to retire the existing lines that cross this intersection. Once the new lines are functioning, the old AT&T lines will then be demolished. The old lines are in direct conflict with the new elevations of the intersection.”
AT&T’s lines need to be installed before moving to the next construction phase “to ensure service is maintained to the community,” including emergency services, phone and internet, Nagi said.
The road project includes widening two miles from Highway 11 to Simpson Road East, with the existing roadway expanded to six lanes. The intersection will also see improvements. Hopes are the changes will reduce congestion and allow better travel times, according to TDOT.
“It’s gone real slow but they’ve had a few problems here and there, a lot of relocation of utility lines,” Eddie Simpson, Lenoir City councilman, said. “The biggest holdup has been AT&T with redoing everything down at the intersection, but I really think all and all it’ll really be worth it when it’s over. I know people have really kind of been put out with it, but I think in the long run it’s going to help the congestion tremendously.”
Simpson stressed patience for drivers.
“People don’t realize how much work behind the scenes is put on and I guess they don’t think they’re going to be inconvenienced when it’s happening, but any growth is going to have a time that you’re inconvenienced,” Simpson said. “I don’t think this one’s any different. Simpson Road, which is I’m thinking real close to getting started now, and there’s going to be some rerouting of traffic and some more inconvenienced there as well. In the long run we have to live up to our growth.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.